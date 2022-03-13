BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Announces Earnings Results

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. BGSF had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Shares of BGSF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,202. BGSF has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. BGSF’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BGSF in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGSF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BGSF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BGSF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BGSF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BGSF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BGSF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

