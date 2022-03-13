Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 640 ($8.39) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 595 ($7.80) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.17) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Rentokil Initial to a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.52) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a suspended rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 638.33 ($8.36).

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 475.50 ($6.23) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 510.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 564.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of GBX 444.20 ($5.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 662 ($8.67).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.09. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.38%.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

