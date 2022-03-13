Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Greggs (LON:GRG)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

GRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($43.76) to GBX 2,900 ($38.00) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

LON:GRG opened at GBX 2,336 ($30.61) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 20.44. Greggs has a twelve month low of GBX 2,022.82 ($26.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,443 ($45.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,660.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,918.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a GBX 42 ($0.55) dividend. This is a boost from Greggs’s previous dividend of $40.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Greggs’s payout ratio is currently 49.87%.

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

