Barton Investment Management Takes Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Barton Investment Management purchased a new stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 8.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 0.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 40.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,323 shares of company stock worth $8,957,520. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICUI. StockNews.com raised ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $224.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.82. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 0.50. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.39 and a twelve month high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $340.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.90 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

