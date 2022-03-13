Barton Investment Management Has $37.18 Million Stock Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Barton Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 288,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the quarter. Avalara comprises approximately 3.2% of Barton Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Avalara were worth $37,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 760.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

In related news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 2,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $385,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,636 shares of company stock worth $2,785,372. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $80.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -55.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.74. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.60 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

