Barrington Research Cuts TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Price Target to $15.00

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barrington Research from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TACT has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of TACT stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $65.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.98.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransAct Technologies news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc bought 7,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,006.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $455,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

