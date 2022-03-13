Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Breedon Group (LON:BREE)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Breedon Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 117 ($1.53).

Shares of BREE opened at GBX 82.10 ($1.08) on Wednesday. Breedon Group has a one year low of GBX 74.60 ($0.98) and a one year high of GBX 113.92 ($1.49). The company has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 86.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 94.26.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

