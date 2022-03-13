Bank of America Cuts Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Price Target to $52.50

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $54.50 to $52.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.86.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Global has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $30.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.94.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $399,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 61,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $1,526,771.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $83,170,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,270,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,947,000 after purchasing an additional 788,938 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 201,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 58,640 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 376,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 172,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 73,300 shares during the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

