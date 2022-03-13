Bam Bam Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) Short Interest Update

Bam Bam Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:NPEZF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the February 13th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 474,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NPEZF stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 602,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,190. Bam Bam Resources has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.07.

About Bam Bam Resources

Bam Bam Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties related in the battery industry. It focuses on building portfolio which include lithium, cobalt, and copper in North America. Its projects include Majuba Hill, Mid-Corner Cobalt and Empire Lithium. The company was founded on March 10, 2017 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

