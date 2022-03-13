Balancer (BAL) 1-Day Volume Hits $8.61 Million

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Balancer coin can now be bought for approximately $10.94 or 0.00028065 BTC on major exchanges. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $75.93 million and approximately $8.61 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00033810 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00105024 BTC.

Balancer Coin Profile

Balancer (CRYPTO:BAL) is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

