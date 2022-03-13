B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 5,682 Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,682 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in fuboTV during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in fuboTV during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in fuboTV during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in fuboTV by 307.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in fuboTV by 266.7% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUBO opened at $6.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 3.38. fuboTV Inc. has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $35.10.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $231.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research downgraded fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

