B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Raises Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,794 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.09.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $77.82 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $65.86 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

