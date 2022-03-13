B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Purchases 410 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard stock opened at $324.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $363.06 and its 200-day moving average is $352.37. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.20.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

