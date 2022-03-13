B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,543 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $373,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $87,276,000 after acquiring an additional 36,098 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2,296.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 207,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,623,000 after acquiring an additional 199,275 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 7.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189,034 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $44,200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $196.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.40. The stock has a market cap of $376.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $5,832,225. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

