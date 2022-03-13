B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.8% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 174,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 108,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,993,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 56,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,800,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $103.67 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $88.83 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.62.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

