Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.86.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AYLA. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Maxim Group began coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 24,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,256. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.88. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $14.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 406,248.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,153,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,328,000 after buying an additional 2,153,118 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after buying an additional 257,246 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

