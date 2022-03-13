Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Trading Up 4.3%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) shares were up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.51 and last traded at $33.27. Approximately 6,414 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 685,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.91.

A number of analysts have commented on AXSM shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.54. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.37.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,266,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,700,000 after purchasing an additional 41,559 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 513.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 20,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.