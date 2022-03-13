Avista Public Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:AHPA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Avista Public Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:AHPA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the February 13th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AHPA opened at $10.01 on Friday. Avista Public Acquisition Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Avista Public Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avista Public Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter worth about $709,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Avista Public Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter worth about $3,322,000. Institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

