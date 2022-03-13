Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avant Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Avant Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Avant Diagnostics from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Avant Diagnostics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other Avant Diagnostics news, insider Michael Praeger bought 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $494,145.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AVDX stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. Avant Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69.

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $69.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.95 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Avant Diagnostics Company Profile

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

