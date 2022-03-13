Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.93.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $12,011,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,415 shares of company stock valued at $13,407,358. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.27. 1,664,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,335. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.55 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $87.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

