AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$59.13.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cormark set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of AutoCanada in a research report on Friday, March 4th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of AutoCanada to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers bought 3,100 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$37.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,321.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,035,640.32.

Shares of TSE:ACQ opened at C$30.47 on Friday. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$26.80 and a 52 week high of C$59.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.29. The company has a market cap of C$813.76 million and a PE ratio of 5.44.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

