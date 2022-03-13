Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Shares of ATOS opened at $1.21 on Friday. Atossa Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $153.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.01.
Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.
Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.