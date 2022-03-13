Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Shares of ATOS opened at $1.21 on Friday. Atossa Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $153.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.01.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,019,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $10,535,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 315.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 157,562 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

