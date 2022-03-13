Atlas Brown Inc. Buys Shares of 5,271 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,271 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms recently commented on FCX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.
Shares of FCX traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.93. 14,326,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,559,453. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $50.46. The company has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01.
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.38%.
About Freeport-McMoRan (Get Rating)
Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.