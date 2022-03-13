Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ASMB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $5.25.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Assembly Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 48,508 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 413.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 671,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 540,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.