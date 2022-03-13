Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) PT Raised to GBX 4,950

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,900 ($64.20) to GBX 4,950 ($64.86) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $303.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,626.50.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $253.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.51. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of $232.14 and a 1 year high of $349.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.