Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTE) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of Artemis Strategic Investment stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87. Artemis Strategic Investment has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.17.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARTE. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $6,183,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $962,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $733,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation is based in Phoenix, Arizona.
