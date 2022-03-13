Aries Wealth Management Makes New $473,000 Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,151 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,021,932,000 after acquiring an additional 957,284 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,807,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,240,000 after purchasing an additional 193,129 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,414,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,389,000 after purchasing an additional 402,970 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,545,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,344,000 after purchasing an additional 748,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

BK stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.94. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

