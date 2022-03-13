Aries Wealth Management Invests $536,000 in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $1,047,206.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,037 shares of company stock worth $6,772,683. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARE opened at $188.43 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.81 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.78. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

