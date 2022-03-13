Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $91,546.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 34,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $1,444,416.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,518 shares of company stock worth $1,830,516. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $956,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 668,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,348,000 after buying an additional 167,335 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 425,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after buying an additional 253,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,749,000 after buying an additional 520,307 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after buying an additional 11,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

RCUS traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,736. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.95. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $4.80. Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

