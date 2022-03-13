Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Shares Up 4.4%

Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) shot up 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.72. 861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 573,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LFG. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Archaea Energy in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.51.

In other news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 656,300 shares of Archaea Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $11,780,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at $7,869,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at $374,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at $882,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG)

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

