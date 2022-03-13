APYSwap Hits Market Cap of $905,297.98 (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0498 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges. APYSwap has a total market cap of $905,297.98 and approximately $64,753.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, APYSwap has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00046487 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.70 or 0.06628345 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,128.61 or 0.99995487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00041913 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

