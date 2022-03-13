Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) vs. Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) Head to Head Survey

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY – Get Rating) and Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get Semiconductor Manufacturing International alerts:

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Applied Optoelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semiconductor Manufacturing International 14.53% 4.00% 2.62% Applied Optoelectronics -25.60% -11.62% -6.69%

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Applied Optoelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semiconductor Manufacturing International 0 1 1 0 2.50 Applied Optoelectronics 1 2 0 0 1.67

Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus price target of $4.40, indicating a potential upside of 27.54%. Given Applied Optoelectronics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Optoelectronics is more favorable than Semiconductor Manufacturing International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Applied Optoelectronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semiconductor Manufacturing International $3.12 billion 5.18 $234.68 million $0.21 66.67 Applied Optoelectronics $211.57 million 0.45 -$54.16 million ($2.02) -1.71

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Optoelectronics. Applied Optoelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semiconductor Manufacturing International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Semiconductor Manufacturing International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Semiconductor Manufacturing International beats Applied Optoelectronics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Eurasia. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless. The company was founded by Chih Hsiang Lin on February 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.