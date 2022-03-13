Applied Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Applied Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 23,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,184 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.45. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $30.62.

