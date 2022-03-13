Applied Capital LLC Sells 510 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Applied Capital LLC cut its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLED. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 11.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,871,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 13.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,293,000 after buying an additional 35,053 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 530,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,850,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $156.81 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $128.21 and a 12 month high of $246.42. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.61.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.05). Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

OLED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.56.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

