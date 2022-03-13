Applied Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Applied Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

In other news, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 441,248 shares of company stock valued at $117,785,244. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LLY opened at $266.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $283.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.17. The stock has a market cap of $253.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 63.84%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

