Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.32 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) will report sales of $94.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Apple’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.80 billion and the highest is $100.44 billion. Apple posted sales of $89.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full year sales of $397.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $386.70 billion to $408.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $424.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $413.16 billion to $434.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.51.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,837,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,487,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. Apple has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

