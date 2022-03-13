Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.830-$-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $444 million-$446 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $424.28 million.Appian also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.120 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.40.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian stock traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.73. The stock had a trading volume of 386,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,751. Appian has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $176.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -42.18 and a beta of 1.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.28 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 126,350 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.34 per share, with a total value of $7,371,259.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 322,850 shares of company stock valued at $17,677,024 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Appian by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $721,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Appian (Get Rating)

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.