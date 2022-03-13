AntiMatter (MATTER) Price Reaches $0.48 on Top Exchanges

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 13th. One AntiMatter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000995 BTC on exchanges. AntiMatter has a total market capitalization of $14.92 million and $270,205.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AntiMatter has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00033855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00105131 BTC.

AntiMatter Profile

AntiMatter is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,301,449 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

