Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.89

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.89 and traded as low as C$0.75. Antibe Therapeutics shares last traded at C$0.76, with a volume of 6,493 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 16.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.88. The firm has a market cap of C$39.42 million and a P/E ratio of -1.42.
About Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE)
