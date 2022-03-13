Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Hits New 52-Week High at $166.60

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 166.60 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 164 ($2.15), with a volume of 745824 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.60 ($2.10).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.21) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.36) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 143.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 135.20. The company has a market capitalization of £350.60 million and a PE ratio of -96.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74.

In related news, insider Julian Treger sold 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70), for a total transaction of £107,900 ($141,378.41). Also, insider Kevin Flynn sold 9,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.78), for a total transaction of £12,450.80 ($16,313.94). Insiders have sold a total of 975,632 shares of company stock valued at $136,567,952 over the last three months.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile (LON:APF)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

