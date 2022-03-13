AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANAB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $792.25 million, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.64. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $37.89.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 91.49%. As a group, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,303,462.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth $110,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 79.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 114,142.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

