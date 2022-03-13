Analyzing Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.4% of Ambarella shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Ambarella shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ambarella and Allegro MicroSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambarella -7.96% -5.05% -4.21% Allegro MicroSystems 15.24% 18.83% 15.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ambarella and Allegro MicroSystems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambarella 1 2 13 0 2.75 Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 6 0 3.00

Ambarella currently has a consensus price target of $178.14, indicating a potential upside of 108.48%. Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus price target of $39.80, indicating a potential upside of 54.44%. Given Ambarella’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ambarella is more favorable than Allegro MicroSystems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ambarella and Allegro MicroSystems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambarella $331.86 million 9.53 -$26.41 million ($0.73) -117.05 Allegro MicroSystems $486.55 million 10.05 $17.95 million $0.53 48.62

Allegro MicroSystems has higher revenue and earnings than Ambarella. Ambarella is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegro MicroSystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Ambarella has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegro MicroSystems has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats Ambarella on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ambarella Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D. Kohn on January 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

