Analyzing Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) & The American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG)

The American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG – Get Rating) and Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Advantage Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares The American Energy Group and Advantage Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The American Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Advantage Energy $392.56 million 2.81 $328.33 million N/A N/A

Advantage Energy has higher revenue and earnings than The American Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares The American Energy Group and Advantage Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The American Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Advantage Energy 4.35% 3.04% 2.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for The American Energy Group and Advantage Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The American Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Advantage Energy 0 1 7 0 2.88

Advantage Energy has a consensus price target of $9.38, suggesting a potential upside of 62.20%. Given Advantage Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Advantage Energy is more favorable than The American Energy Group.

Volatility and Risk

The American Energy Group has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Energy has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Advantage Energy beats The American Energy Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The American Energy Group (Get Rating)

The American Energy Group Ltd. is an energy resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties. Its portfolio includes Yasin Block, Zamzama North, and Sanjawi projects. The company was founded on July 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Wilton, CT.

About Advantage Energy (Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

