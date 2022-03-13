Analysts Set TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Price Target at $57.00

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several analysts recently commented on TA shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in TravelCenters of America by 149.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in TravelCenters of America by 22.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TA traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average of $48.25. TravelCenters of America has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $64.58.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

