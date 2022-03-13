Analysts Set Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) PT at $9.83

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.83.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synlogic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.
NASDAQ SYBX traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.16. 103,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.43. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47.
Synlogic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses on Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
