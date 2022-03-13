Analysts Set Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) PT at $9.83

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synlogic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Synlogic alerts:

NASDAQ SYBX traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.16. 103,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.43. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synlogic by 45.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 79,953 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter worth approximately $20,333,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses on Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.