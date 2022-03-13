Analysts Set Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Price Target at $20.18

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.18.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CXM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 400,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $5,964,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,258 shares of company stock valued at $6,391,392 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth $17,628,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 94,016 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CXM traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $11.22. 638,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,123. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.08.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

