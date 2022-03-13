Analysts Set SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target at $42.79

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.79.

SGH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of SGH traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $25.29. 554,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,011. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.58. SMART Global has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $37.25.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $469.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.06 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SMART Global will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $158,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $432,152.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 1,423.4% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 496,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,215,000 after buying an additional 463,488 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,757,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 237.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after buying an additional 353,100 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,555,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 411,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,243,000 after buying an additional 220,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

