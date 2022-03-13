Analysts Set Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) PT at C$39.43

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.43.

ZZZ has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of TSE ZZZ traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$27.64. The stock had a trading volume of 176,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,554. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$33.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.06. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of C$26.02 and a 52 week high of C$41.97. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 32.81%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

