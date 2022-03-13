Analysts Set Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) PT at $66.14

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.14.

Several research firms recently commented on OLN. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE OLN traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.67. 1,869,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,005. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.37. Olin has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Olin’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Olin will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 10.06%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 133,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Olin by 658.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 79,488 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Olin by 114,958.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 27,590 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Olin by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,913,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,787,000 after acquiring an additional 89,135 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

