Analysts Set Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Target Price at C$249.64

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$249.64.

Several brokerages recently commented on BYD. Raymond James raised shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$272.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Boyd Group Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of BYD traded down C$1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$156.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,513. The company has a market cap of C$3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$177.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$210.20. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$145.72 and a 52-week high of C$267.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

